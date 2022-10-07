Arrest Made in Circle K Commercial Robberies 10 7 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Arrest Made in Circle K Commercial Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2022) – On October 7, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a commercial robbery at the Circle K located at 621 Green Valley Road. Officers were able to arrest the suspect, Marsha Pritchett, 49, of Greensboro, without incident as she fled the scene.

The investigation has determined Pritchett is responsible for a robbery of the same business on September 30, 2022 at approximately 3:50 a.m.

Pritchett has been charged with two counts of Common Law Robbery and one count of Second Degree Kidnapping.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

