Arrest and Ongoing Investigation Richard G. Martin 05 18 2022

Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2022) – On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Mr. Richard Gene Martin, 73, of Greensboro, North Carolina was arrested and charged in reference to a sexual assault incident. The investigation resulted in Mr. Martin being charged with Statutory Sex Offense with a Minor, Indecent Liberties with a Student, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Felony Possession of Marijuana.

The Criminal Investigative Division is conducting this ongoing investigation.

Mr. Martin is a former substitute with Guilford County Schools.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

