Anniversary of Unsolved Homicide of Jonathan Brockett – Up to $8,000 Reward

One year ago today, police officers responded to a car crash at the 3300 block of Euclid St. at 4:30am. Officers located Jonathan Brockett, age 26, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $6,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. Total reward up to $8,000.

