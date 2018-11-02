Anniversary of Two Unsolved Homicides: John Cook & Anthony Dochtermann

Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department’s Homicide Division are still seeking information in two homicides that occurred during this time of year in 2017 and 2013. If anyone has information regarding either of these homicides, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls/texts/online tips will remain anonymous!

Victim: John Cook

On Sunday, October 8, 2017 at approximately 2:30am, officers responded to a shots fired call at 707 Milton St. John Cook, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Cook had been visiting with friends in apartment 2K when unidentified subjects attempted to enter. After they were denied entry, they kicked in the door. During the ensuing altercation, Cook was shot in the breezeway. There is no suspect information at this time.

Victim: Anthony Dochtermann

On November 2, 2013 at approximately 3:00am, officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to 3927 Hahns Ln in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived on scene, they located Anthony James Dochtermann suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no suspect information at this time.

Thank you!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.