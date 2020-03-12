

For Immediate Release: March 12, 2020

Amid Pandemic Decision By WHO, GCS Canceling Some Travel

Guilford County Schools is canceling all international

and out-of-state travel for students

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced today that all international and out-of-state travel for students has been canceled. This decision comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic.

GCS expects this travel ban to remain in place from now through the end of the school year.

“We recognize and regret that this decision may create financial hardships for students and families as travel arrangements have already been made and may not be refundable,” said Wanda Legrand, GCS chief student services officer. “However, with the WHO declaration, we believe this is a necessary step to protect the health and welfare of our students and staff.”

At this time, per the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, all scholastic and athletic competitions are continuing as planned.

“As we’ve said many times, this is a fluid and rapidly changing situation. As more information comes in, recommendations and guidelines will be updated accordingly,” said Legrand.

