Amber Alert Josea Andre Petty 04-03-2021

****** AMBER ALERT *****
GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2021) The Greensboro Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for Josea Andre Petty. Josea is 14 months old. He is described as approximately 1-foot tall and 35 pounds. He was last seen at 12:16 am today at the Valero Gas station at 2715 South Elm-Eugene Street Greensboro NC 27406, in the rear seat of a dark gray 2018 Kia Sorento with North Carolina license plate 5D16DV; which has been stolen. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweat pants, and white socks.

Anyone with information regarding Josea is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.
