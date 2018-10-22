Greensboro Coliseum to host the NCAA Regional March 30 and April 1

For Immediate Release

Monday, Oct. 22, 2018

All-Session Tickets for 2019 NCAA Regional on Sale Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) –Tickets to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Greensboro Regional go on sale to the general public this Wednesday, October 24. Fans wishing to buy tickets should go to ncaa.com/WBBTickets.

All-session tickets for the Greensboro Regional will enable the holder to attend two semifinal games on Saturday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time and the regional championship game on Monday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern time (dates and times are subject to change). All games will be played at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Other regional round hosts include Albany, New York, Chicago, Illinois and Portland, Oregon. All regional round games will be played between Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1 at various times depending on their location. Tickets for those regional rounds will also go on sale to the general public this Wednesday, October 24 and are available for purchase at ncaa.com/WBBTickets.

In addition to the Women’s Basketball regional tickets being available for purchase this week, the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four all session tickets will go on sale Friday, October 26 at ncaa.com/womensfinalfour. Women’s Final Four games will be played Friday, April 5 and Sunday, April 7 at Amalie Area in Tampa Bay, Florida. On top of the standard all-session tickets, The NCAA Experience offers fans a variety of official premium game ticket packages that may include, hospitality, hotel accommodations and behind-the-scenes access. Ticket packages are available now from PRIMESPORT, the Official Ticket and Hospitality Provider of the NCAA. For more information on The NCAA Experience, or to purchase tickets, please visit ncaa.com/VIP.

NCAA tickets may not be offered as a prize in a promotion, sweepstakes or contest, or auctioned for fundraising purposes unless authorized in advance by the NCAA. The NCAA reminds fans that purchasing tickets from secondary unauthorized vendors may result in fraudulent purchases.

For the latest event, volunteer and registration information for the Women’s Final Four, visit ncaa.com/womensfinalfour.

Atlantic Coast Conference | 4512 Weybridge Lane, Greensboro, NC 27407

