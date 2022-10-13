Aggravated Assault with Arrest – Press Release – 10 13 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]



CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Lt. RB Todd

Phone: 336-430-6472

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 13, 2022) – On October 12, 2022 at approximately 12:40 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a Discharge of Firearm call in the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Upon their arrival they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound in stable, non-life threatening, condition.

In relation to this incident, two suspects have been located and arrested: Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26. Both were charged with following crimes:

* Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

* Discharge of a Barreled Weapon Into an Occupied Property

* Injury to Real Property

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

