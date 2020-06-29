Aggravated Assault Sampson Street 06292020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – SAMPSON STREET

GREENSBORO, NC (June 29, 2020) – Police are currently on scene investigating an aggravated assault on Sampson Street near Gate City Boulevard. One subject has been located with injuries from gunfire. The assault appears to be targeted, and no hazard exists for the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

