Aggravated Assault Press Release 03222021 2500 Block of Madre PlOP

***THE 2500 BLOCK OF MADRE PLACE IS BACK OPEN FOR TRAFFIC *************

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2021) – At approximately 00:47 a.m. Officers responded to the 2500 Block of Madre Place in reference to an aggravated assault call. Upon arrival police located one person with an injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The 2500 Block of Madre Place is currently closed for traffic. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

