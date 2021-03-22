Aggravated Assault Press Release 03222021 2500 Block of Madre Pl

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2021) – At approximately 00:47 a.m. Officers responded to the 2500 Block of Madre Place in reference to an aggravated assault call. Upon arrival police located one person with an injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The 2500 Block of Madre Place is currently closed for traffic. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

