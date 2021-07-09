Aggravated Assault Ogden St 07092021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault Ogden Street

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2021) – On 7.09.2021 at 7:49 p.m. police responded to the 1200 block of Ogden Street in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival officers located multiple shell casings. Shortly after, a victim arrived at Moses Cone Hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and in stable condition.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

