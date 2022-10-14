Aggravated Assault Lincoln Street 10142022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2022) – On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:18 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a Discharge of Firearm call in the 1200 block of Lincoln Street. Upon their arrival they located one victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound, who has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

