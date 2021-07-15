Aggravated Assault Glendale Drive 7152021

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 15, 2021) – On 7.15.2021 at 8:00 p.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Glendale Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim in stable condition who was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

