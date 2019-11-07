Aggravated Assault Boyd/Huffman Street

Contact: Ron Glenn

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2019) – Police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred in the area of Huffman Street and Boyd Street. Police have determined the incident involved one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transferred to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver newer model Nissan Altima bearing 30 day tags. The vehicle was last seen traveling on HWY 29 in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

