Aggravated Assault 900 Block of Benjamin Benson St

900 Block of Benjamin Benson St: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 16, 2020) – At 7:00 p.m. on May 16th, 2020 Greensboro Police responded to an aggravated assault at the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street. The victim was transported by Guilford County EMS to an area hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Please be advised that Benjamin Benson Street is currently closed between John Dimrey Drive and Morris Street. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

