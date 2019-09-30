Aggravated Assault 801 E. Market St 09302019

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

801 E. Market St: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 30, 2019) – At 7:50 pm Police responded to 801 E. Market St on reports of gunfire. Upon arrival police investigation confirmed a shooting had occurred. A short time later a male victim who was transported by private vehicle arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Detectives are still on scene developing information.

There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

