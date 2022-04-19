Aggravated Assault 600 blk W Terrell Update 03102022 Update 04 19 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Captain MJ Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: On April 19, 2022, suspect John Richardson, 53, Greensboro was charged with First Degree Murder, Firearm by Felon, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

UPDATE: The victim has succumbed to their injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr, 40 years old of Greensboro.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2022) – On March 10, 2022 at approximately 01:38 a.m. Officers responded to the 600 block of West Terrell Street in reference to a disorder. One victim was found with injuries and was being treated on scene by medical personnel.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Milford J. Harris, II, Captain

Investigative Bureau

Vice/Narcotics Division

Police Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2484

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”