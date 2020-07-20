Aggravated Assault 600 Blk Shirley Ln 07202020

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2020) – At 10 pm. Greensboro Police responded to an aggravated assault at the 600 Block of Shirley Lane. The victim has been transported to local area hospital for non life threatening injuries. Officers are currently on scene conducting a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

