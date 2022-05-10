Aggravated Assault 500 blk Mystic Dr 05102022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – On 5/10/2022 at approximately 5:52 p.m. Greensboro Police Officers responded to the area of the 500 block of Mystic Drive in reference to a shooting.

Once Officers arrived on scene one victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information available at this time. There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

