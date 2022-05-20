Aggravated Assault 4200 Blk Kildare Update 05 20 2022 Arrest Tyshon A Davis

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
UPDATE: On May 19, 2022, suspect Tyshon Abdulah Davis, 20, of Greensboro, North Carolina has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.
UPDATE (10/18): The victim has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Brendon Redfearn, 18 years old of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2021) – Police responded to the 4200-block of Kildare Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers located one individual suffering from a gunshot wound and the individual was transported to a local hospital. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
