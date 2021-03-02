Aggravated Assault 3800 Block Mizell Road 03022021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (3/2/2021) At approximately 10:03pm Officers responded to area of the 3800 block of Mizell Road in reference to an aggravated assault. One subject has been located with injuries from apparent gunfire and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

