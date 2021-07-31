Aggravated Assault 3726 S Holden Rd

Aggravated Assault Investigation 3726 S Holden Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2021) – At approximately 05:58 am. Officers responded to 3726 S Holden Rd in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

