Aggravated Assault 3600-BLK W WENDOVER AVE 01-24-2022

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2022) – On 01-24-2022 at 1:00 am police responded to the 3600-block of West Wendover Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

