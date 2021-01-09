Aggravated Assault 3500 block Burlington Rd 01092021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault and Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 9, 2021) – On 01/09/2021 at 12:29 a.m. police responded to the 3500 block of Burlington Road in reference to a disorder call. Responding officers located one victim with undisclosed injuries.

No suspect information is available.

There is no additional information at this time, and traffic is not affected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

