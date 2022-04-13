Aggravated Assault 3200 Block Yanceyville Update 2nd Arrest 04 13 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: On April 13, 2022, suspect, John Richardson, 53, of Greensboro has been charged with First Degree Murder.

UPDATE: On April 7, 2022, suspect, Jonathan Murphy, 38, of Greensboro was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

UPDATE (2/1): The victim has succumb to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael Antown Hemphill, 46 years old of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 25, 2022) – On 01.25.2022 at 12:22 a.m. police responded to 3200 block of Yanceyville Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located a conscious gunshot victim with serious injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

