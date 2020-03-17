Aggravated Assault 3000 Block of Sydney Oak Dr

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

3000 Block of Sydney Oak Dr: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (March 17, 2020) – At 9:10 p.m. on March 16th, 2020 Greensboro Police responded to a robbery and aggravated assault on the 3000 block of Sydney Oak Dr. When officers arrived they located a 20 year old male suffering from gunshot trauma. The victim was transported by Guilford County EMS to an area hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Officers investigated throughout the night and determined that the shooting culminated from a robbery committed by two juveniles. The juveniles, a 15 year old and 16 year old, were arrested and charged in relation to the crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

