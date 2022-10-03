Aggravated Assault 2700 Block Buchanan Rd 9 21 2022- Update Homicide 9 21 2022- Update Arrest Made 10 3 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Arrest Made

UPDATE (2/2): GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2022) – On October 3, 2022, the Greensboro Police Department arrested Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, for the murder of Will Anthony Farmer. McCollum has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Homicide

UPDATE: GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2022) – The victim, Will Anthony Farmer, 20, has succumbed to his injury. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2022) – On September 21, 2022 at 12:56 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road in reference to an aggravated assault. Officers located one victim. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

