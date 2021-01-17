Aggravated Assault 2514 W Gate City Blvd 1 16 2021

Homicide Update

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2021) – The aggravated assault in the area of the 2500 block of W. Gate City Blvd has been upgraded to a homicide. The victim identified as Shannon Jamal Carter 30 yoa of Greensboro succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The next of kin have been notified.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing

