Aggravated Assault 2006 Randleman Rd 4/8/22

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (April 4, 2022) – At approximately 1117 hours Officers responded to 2006 Randleman Rd in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

