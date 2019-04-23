Aggravated Assault 1917 Martin Luther King Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2019) – On 4.22.2019 at 10:45 p.m. – Police responded to the Gillespie Park Curb Market on 1917 Martin Luther King Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim in stable condition who had been shot by a paintball gun.

The only available suspect information involved a grey color sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.