Aggravated Assault 1600 block McPherson St 02012022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2022) – On 02/01/2022 at 12:21 a.m. police responded to the 1600 block of McPherson Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim with a serious injury. At the time of transport to a local hospital for treatment, the victim’s status was deemed critical.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #