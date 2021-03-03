Aggravated Assault 1409DENIMRD03032021

**********************************AGGRIVATED ASSAULT****************************

GREENSBORO, NC (March 3.2021) – Police are currently on scene in the 1400 block of Denim Rd. on arrival officers found 1 person suffering with a gunshot wound, not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

