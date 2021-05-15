Aggravated Assault 1400 Block Swan St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (5/15/2021) At approximately 10:59 pm Officers responded to area of the 1400 block of Swan Street in reference to an aggravated assault. Three subjects have been located with injuries from apparent gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

