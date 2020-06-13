Aggravated Assault 1100 Block of Decatur St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

1100 block of Decatur St: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 13, 2020) – At 7:20 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to a shooting on the 1100 Block of Decatur St. Upon arrival they located witnesses who relayed that a shooting had occurred. Evidence at the scene confirmed those accounts. A patient arrived at an area hospital shortly afterwards suffering from gunshot trauma. This person was transported there by private vehicle. Their injuries have been deemed nonlifethreatening. Officers are currently on scene conducting a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.