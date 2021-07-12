Aggravated Assault 07122021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2021) – On 7.12.2021 at 3:29 a.m. police responded to a burglary of residence in progress in the 1800 block of Short St. While en route to the residence officers were then informed that two suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle and the resident was following the suspects in their own vehicle. The suspects then began to fire at the homeowner with a firearm at which point their pursuit ended.

Multiple shell casings were located in the 700 block of Dale Street. No injuries were sustained and no damage to property was located.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

