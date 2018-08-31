Aggie Homecoming Gospel concert featuring Kirk Franklin coming to Coliseum Nov. 4

[For Immediate Release Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456 Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex]

AGGIE HOMECOMING GOSPEL CONCERT

KIRK FRANKLIN

Greensboro Coliseum – Sunday, Nov. 4

Greensboro, NC – The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert featuring Kirk Franklin will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

The concert, 25 years after Franklin’s first performance at N.C. A&T in 1993, will also include a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir.

Tickets will go on sale today (Friday, Aug. 31) at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com , charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

An incomparable artist, speaker, New York Times best-selling author, businessman and humanitarian, Kirk Franklin is the top-selling Gospel artist in sound scan history (selling over 10 million albums) as well as a multiple Grammy award winner. In 1993, Franklin revolutionized Gospel Music and bridged the gap between the faith community and mainstream Urban Music culture. Working with such artists as Bono, Stevie Wonder, the late Whitney Houston, Lacrae, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper, the genius fusion of a message hope and hip-hop beats have made him a mainstay atop Billboard charts for more than 20 years.

EVENT: Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert featuring Kirk Franklin

DATE/TIME: Sunday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m.

VENUE: Greensboro Coliseum

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, August 31 at 10 a.m.

