[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carol Hart, Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-362-7112

African American Stories Come to Life at the Greensboro History Museum

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2022) – Lifted Voices brings the city’s Black history to life from 1-4 pm, Saturday, February 12 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The much-loved living history series, Lifted Voices, is back with more than 10 costumed interpreters sharing stories of African Americans who helped shape the history of the Gate City.

Lifted Voices is a free, family-friendly program that offers history in the first person. Visitors can walk through the museum galleries and meet people like Bennett College president Dr. Willa B. Player, civil rights activist Dr. George Simkins, and a 1950s Maco Beauty College student. Visitors will also find activities for children in the museum lobby.

Also this month, the Greensboro History Museum podcast series History Notes is back with a new season. Curator of Education Rodney Dawson hosts conversations with historians and history makers. New episodes this month include a look at the history of the Aggie-Eagle football rivalry with Dr. Arwin Smallwood of NC A&T State University and Dr. Charles Johnson from NCCU, a discussion about the legacy of lynching with Dr. Deborah Barnes, and more. History Notes is available at this website<greensborohistory.org/podcast> or on other podcast platforms.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov