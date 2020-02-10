[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

African American Stories Come to Life at History Museum February 15

GREENSBORO, NC (February 10, 2020) – The Greensboro History Museum is hosting Lifted Voices: African American History with costumed interpreters sharing stories of African American contributions to democracy from 1-5 pm, Saturday, February 15 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Lifted Voices is a free, family-friendly program that offers history in the first person. Visitors can meet Ned Griffen, a Revolutionary War soldier, and Elreta Alexander-Ralston, the first African American woman to be an elected district court judge. These and other figures from Greensboro’s past will share stories throughout the museum galleries, including American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith, a Smithsonian traveling exhibition on view now.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro sit-ins, there will also be a free screening of FEBRUARY ONE at 4 pm. This hour-long documentary film tells how four college freshmen in Greensboro changed the course of American history.

Greensboro History Museum’s Project Democracy 20/20 is exploring American democracy and voting with exhibits, programs and community collaborations across 2020 and beyond. The centerpiece of the initiative, the Smithsonian traveling exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith, is on view at the museum now through March 29, 2020.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – shares the city’s compelling history through diverse collections, engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday to Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

