

For Immediate Release: Aug. 30, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Additional Tdap and MCV Clinics Begin This Week

Clinics in High Point and Greensboro will be held starting on Tuesday

Greensboro, N.C. – As the deadline for getting your Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) and Meningococcal Conjugate (MCV) vaccines quickly approaches for 7th and 12th graders, the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is hosting additional clinics to provide opportunities to families to get these required vaccines. The clinics will take place in both High Point and Greensboro.

Proof of the Tdap and MCV immunizations are required in North Carolina within 30 days of enrollment to avoid exclusion from school. This year’s exclusion date is Sept. 22, which means Sept. 21 is the last day a 7th or 12th grade student will be allowed to return to school without these immunizations.

The Tdap and MCV immunizations will be offered on the following schedule:

GCDPH High Point Clinic located at 501 E. Green Dr., High Point, NC 27260:

* Tuesday, Aug. 31; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Wednesday, Sept. 1; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Thursday, Sept. 2; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Thursday, Sept. 9; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Tuesday, Sept. 14; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Thursday, Sept. 16; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Saturday, Sept. 18; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

* GCDPH Greensboro Clinic located at 1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405:

* Tuesday, Aug. 31; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Wednesday, Sept. 1; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Thursday, Sept. 2; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Tuesday, Sept. 7; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Tuesday, Sept. 14; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Thursday, Sept. 16; 4 – 6:30 p.m.

* Saturday, Sept. 18; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, please call 336-641-3245. Appointments are not required but are strongly encouraged. If you have health insurance, please have this information readily available when scheduling an appointment.

Please also remember to bring your child’s immunization records and proof of insurance, if available, to your appointment.

If you have any questions, please contact the GCDPH at 336-641-6601.

