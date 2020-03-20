For Immediate Release: March 20, 2020

Additional Online Learning Opportunities Start Monday

Teachers have developed lessons students can access through Canvas

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS educators have been hard at work developing materials so that students can continue learning from home while schools are closed to deter the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Starting Monday, teacher-created lessons will be available through Canvas, an online learning management system that has been used by the district for about five years.

The Canvas lessons will reinforce what students have been learning in the classroom and help prevent learning loss. Teachers will not be taking attendance or taking grades at this point, but participation is encouraged. Teachers can ask students to post assignments and participate in discussion boards.

“We want to help our students continue learning and stay on track while they are out of school,” says Whitney Oakley, chief academic officer. “These lessons will keep them mentally engaged and participating with their teachers so that they will be prepared to continue their academic growth.”

Instructions about how to access the Canvas platform, for students and parents, are posted here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/2420/Canvas%20Parent%20Guide.pdf>. If you need additional help, contact your child’s teacher. Email addresses are posted on each school’s webpage under the Staff tab.

Families who need access to a device should contact their child’s school. Families with more than one student are encouraged to share devices to allow these limited resources to reach more families.

Share a photo of your child learning at home on our social media channels using the hashtag #KeepLearningGCS. GCS will continue to update families through our COVID-19 website<www.gcsnc.com/Page/63782>.

