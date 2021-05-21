

Additional Mobile COVID Clinics Scheduled at Area Schools

New locations added at Bessemer and Hunter Elementary Schools as well as Dudley High

Greensboro, N.C. – Community partners continue to offer mobile clinics at area schools. Designed to offer easy access for families, these clinics are open to all community members 12 years and older.

On Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be clinics at Bessemer Elementary and Hunter Elementary in Greensboro. These two clinics are hosted by the Guilford County Division of Public Health. Spanish and Swahili interpreters will be on site to provide families with assistance as needed.

On Wednesday, June 16, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. there will be a clinic at Dudley High, hosted by Cone Health and North Carolina A&T State University.

Appointments are strongly encouraged at all clinics, but walk-ins are available while supplies last.

To register for the June 5 clinics, go to www.GuilfordVaccination.com<www.GuilfordVaccination.com> or call 336-641-7944. To register for the clinic on June 16, call 336-890-1188.

The three clinics at Bessemer, Hunter and Dudley are in addition to previously scheduled clinics that will continue to operate.

On Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. there is a clinic at Ragsdale High in partnership with Cone Health. To register for this clinic, you may call 336-890-1188.

On Saturday, May 22, Andrews High will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This clinic will be in partnership with the Guilford County Division of Public Health. To register for the clinic, go to www.GuilfordVaccination.com<www.GuilfordVaccination.com> or call 336-641-7944.

Students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools. More information for the new clinics can be found here<app.peachjar.com/flyers/2081519/districts/12953>.

