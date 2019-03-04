[GCC_B_2_Blue [Converted] – Copy] [ACC_HOC_Final]

ACC Hall of Champions open for extended hours during ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Free Admission!

Greensboro, NC — The ACC Hall of Champions will be open for extended hours in conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of the 2019 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The expanded hours of operation are as follows:

Wednesday, March 6 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, March 8 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Located in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center, the ACC Hall of Champions features informational kiosks and life-size mascots for all 15 ACC member institutions, a ‘You Call the Play’ interactive broadcasting booth as well as memorabilia, trophies and historical event photos.

For more information, please go to www.acchallofchampions.net<www.acchallofchampions.net>.

