97.1 QMG’s “Inspiration and Praise” concert coming to LJVM

‘INSPIRATION & PRAISE’

Starring

Donnie McClurkin and Marvin Sapp

LJVM – Saturday, September 28

97.1 QMG presents “Inspiration and Praise” at Winston-Salem’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 28 at 7pm featuring performances by three-time Grammy winner Donnie McClurkin and BET and Dove award winner Marvin Sapp.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26th at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com>, the Bridger Field House box office, the Greensboro Coliseum box office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Donnie McClurkin

Three-time Grammy winner, Donnie McClurkin, known worldwide for his powerful and rich vocal delivery has proven that he is far more than a gospel singer. He is one of the top selling Gospel music artists, selling over 10 million albums worldwide. Variety dubbed McClurkin as a ‘Reigning King of Urban Gospel’. The man behind the multi-platinum and gold-selling CD(s) is an amazing songwriter that has penned chart-topping tunes like, “Stand” and “We Fall Down,” and has also worn the hat of producer on his projects. His knack for nailing songs that others can identify with has helped McClurkin to carve out a spot in the hearts of millions.

Marvin Sapp

Bishop Marvin L. Sapp began singing with the gospel group ‘Commissioned’ in 1990. In 1996 God led him to go solo, subsequently releasing 11 albums to date. Marvin released one of his biggest selling singles, “Never Would Have Made It” in 2007 which held the #1 slot on Gospel and R&B radio for over a full year, as well as topping the Urban AC chart (the first to do it since Yolanda Adams’ “Open My Heart), followed by the equally best-selling “The Best In Me”. Marvin is the senior pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church.

