FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

90’s Kickback Concert coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, July 20

Tickets on sale Friday!

Greensboro, NC – YungFly Entertainment is thrilled to present the highly anticipated 90’s Kickback Concert on Saturday, July 20 at Greensboro Coliseum starring R&B sensations Dru Hill, Ginuwine and Next. Performers also include Case, Donell Jones, Shai, Changing Faces, and Kut Klose.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Apr. 26 at 10 a.m at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

90’s KICKBACK CONCERT celebrates the best in R&B music during the decade that created some of its most memorable and iconic hits, including: Ginuwine’s “Pony,” “In Those Jeans,” Next’s “Wifey,” “Butta Love,” Dru Hill’s “Tell Me,” “In My Bed,” CASE’s “Touch Me, Tease Me,” “Missing You,” Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be,” “You Know What’s Up,” Shai’s “If I Ever Fall in Love,” “Comforter,” Changing Faces’ “Stroke You Up,” “Fooling Around,” Kut Klose’s “Get Up On It,” “I Like” and many more!

