9.17.21 Work Session Agenda Reposted to Include PowerPoint Presentation

The 9.17.21 Work Session Agenda has been reposted to Include PowerPoint Presentation for item B1/ID 2021-230 American Rescue Plan Update.
Thank You,
Torie Howell
Assistant City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
City of Greensboro
PO Box 3136
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
336-373-2396
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.