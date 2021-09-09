9.14.21 Special City Council Meeting Agenda Posted

Please note the agenda for the Special City Council meeting on September 14th at 5:30 p.m. has been posted to e-Scribe.

Click here<pub-greensboro-nc.escribemeetings.com/Meeting.aspx?Id=e5442b11-9179-49b3-b394-19c15cbef5a9&Agenda=Agenda&lang=English> to view agenda.

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC

City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

300 W Washington Street

P O Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

Office: 336-373-2396

Fax: 336-574-4003

angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.