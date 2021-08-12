8.12.21 Reposted Work Session Agenda

The agenda for the 8.12.21 work session was reposted earlier today to include PowerPoint Presentations for items B1/ID 2021-149 and B2/ID 2021-151 and has now been reposted again to update a PowerPoint Presentation for item B2/ID 2021-151 the American Rescue Plan Update.
