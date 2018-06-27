71st Recruit Class Graduation

18 New Recruits Join the Greensboro Fire Department on June 29

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2018) – Eighteen fire recruits will begin their career as a professional firefighter with the Greensboro Fire Department on Friday, June 29. Upon completion of the 26-week academy and successful completion of NC State Firefighter Certification; the 71st Recruit Class will become sworn probationary firefighters. Graduation is scheduled for June 29 at 10 am at the Finch Memorial Chapel on the campus of Greensboro College.

The probationary firefighters will then be assigned to various fire stations in the city.

