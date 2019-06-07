6.18.19 Time Change NOTICE

Please see the attached meeting time change notice for Tuesday, June 18th changing the start time from 5:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Warm Regards,

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC

City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

300 W Washington Street

P O Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

Office: 336-373-2396

Fax: 336-574-4003

angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.